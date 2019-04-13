Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB) Trading Down 5.9%

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 14,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

