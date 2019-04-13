HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €53.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.07 ($54.73).

ETR:HLE opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €58.10 ($67.56). The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

