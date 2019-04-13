Hecla Mining (HL) Receives $4.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $2.45 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NYSE HL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,272,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.39. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.84 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,556,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

