Head-To-Head Review: China Teletech (CNCT) vs. Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Teletech has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A Boingo Wireless -0.49% -1.08% -0.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Teletech and Boingo Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Boingo Wireless $250.82 million 4.43 -$1.22 million ($0.03) -843.67

China Teletech has higher revenue and earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Teletech and Boingo Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A Boingo Wireless 0 0 9 0 3.00

Boingo Wireless has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than China Teletech.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats China Teletech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. It serves largest carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

