Head-To-Head Review: Cango (CANG) and The Competition

Cango (NYSE: CANG) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cango to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cango and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango Competitors 1691 7913 14560 726 2.58

Cango presently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million $44.03 million 23.10 Cango Competitors $1.91 billion $226.93 million 37.49

Cango’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 27.82% 14.26% 5.36% Cango Competitors -38.92% -24.45% -3.63%

Summary

Cango rivals beat Cango on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

