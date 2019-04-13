Head to Head Contrast: NTT Docomo (DCMYY) vs. SGOCO Group (SGOC)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SGOCO Group does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NTT Docomo and SGOCO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.13 $6.70 billion $1.82 11.35 SGOCO Group $50,000.00 254.70 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTT Docomo and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 14.43% 12.01% 9.16% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats SGOCO Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

