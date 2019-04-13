Head to Head Comparison: Universal Insurance (UVE) versus RenaissanceRe (RNR)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $823.82 million 1.25 $117.05 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 3.10 $227.36 million $9.17 16.60

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 14.21% 25.50% 7.70% RenaissanceRe 10.96% 9.18% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Insurance and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe 2 5 3 0 2.10

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

