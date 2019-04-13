Head-To-Head Comparison: Patriot Scientific (PTSC) versus Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Scientific N/A -40.45% -39.20% Marathon Patent Group -819.90% -201.79% -137.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot Scientific and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Marathon Patent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group $1.56 million 13.54 -$12.81 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Patent Group.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot Scientific has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Patriot Scientific

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

