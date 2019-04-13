Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €92.20 ($107.21) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €94.10 ($109.42) and a 12-month high of €192.60 ($223.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $658.56 million and a P/E ratio of -312.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

