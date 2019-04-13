Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2386982 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

