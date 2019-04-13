Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2386982 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
