Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $30.04 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $30,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 168.9% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 5.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in General Mills by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 532,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,579,000 after buying an additional 118,166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $943,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

