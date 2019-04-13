Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

