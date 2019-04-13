Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The bearish run can be attributed to second straight negative sales and earnings surprises in second-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein both the top and bottom lines fell year over year. Following the results, management slashed its fiscal 2019 view. We note that the company witnessed sluggish sales performance across the United States, United Kingdom and Rest of World along with soft margins during the quarter. While management is skeptical about its near-term performance, the company is seeing some sequential improvements and working toward reverting to growth in the United States. Further, the company is on track to simplify its business and allocate its resources toward areas with higher growth potential. Management expects to see improvements in the second half of fiscal 2019 when compared with the first half, on the back of its Project Terra savings plan.”

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,003,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $19,375,617.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $416,436.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 951,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,892.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,190,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 782,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,082,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

