GVC (GVC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price objective (down from GBX 1,330 ($17.38)) on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,119.36 ($14.63).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.62%.

In related news, insider Virginia McDowell bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £38,010 ($49,666.80). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total transaction of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

