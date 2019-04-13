Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) versus Deutsche Bank (DB) Financial Analysis

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Deutsche Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.72% 12.60% 1.06% Deutsche Bank 0.72% 0.41% 0.02%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Deutsche Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Bank 7 10 0 0 1.59

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Deutsche Bank has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Deutsche Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.14 $7.33 million $2.18 10.95 Deutsche Bank $43.60 billion 0.41 $314.15 million ($0.60) -14.35

Deutsche Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Deutsche Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Deutsche Bank does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Deutsche Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Deutsche Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of April 18, 2017, the company had nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties; and loan production offices in Jasper and Webster Counties. It also provides access to approximately 24,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management. The company's CIB segment offers financial market products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. This segment also offers commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; and trade finance and securities services. Its PCB segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit and financing products; mid-cap related products; customized wealth management and investment solutions consisting of discretionary portfolio management, investment advices, and currency and deposit services; start-up and structured financing; interest rate and currency management services; and postal and non-banking services. This segment also offers financing solutions, such as real estate, single-stock, and aircraft financing; and mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO, private placements, private and public investment solutions, structured lending, and trading and hedging products. In addition, the PCB segment provides wealth structuring, wealth transfer, and philanthropy services. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,425 branches in 60 countries. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

