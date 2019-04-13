Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $30,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

