GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 57,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

