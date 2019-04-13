Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

