Grafton Group (GFTU) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 825 to GBX 860. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Grafton Group traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 1116661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.69).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities cut Grafton Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 842 ($11.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

