Graft (GRFT) Hits One Day Volume of $10,667.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Graft has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $10,667.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graft has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.01275618 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014991 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,215,931,820 coins and its circulating supply is 523,828,820 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

