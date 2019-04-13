Gradient Investments LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

MBUU stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

