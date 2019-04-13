Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,061 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 294.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCG opened at $270.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.73 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

