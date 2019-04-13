Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,783,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 998,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

