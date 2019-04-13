Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $447,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,774,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/gofen-glossberg-llc-il-has-447000-stake-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.