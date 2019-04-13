Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.34 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

