Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,548 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,519 ($19.85) to GBX 1,548 ($20.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,825 ($23.85) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,997.25 ($26.10).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,878 ($24.54) on Thursday. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

In related news, insider David Brown sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13), for a total value of £107,600 ($140,598.46).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.