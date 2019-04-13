Glu Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 842% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush set a $10.20 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 897,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 423,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

