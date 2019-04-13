GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.81. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.76.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

