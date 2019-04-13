Glencore (GLEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 340 ($4.44). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.66).

GLEN opened at GBX 332.45 ($4.34) on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

