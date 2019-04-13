Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 171.29%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

