Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $12.37 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 171.29%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

