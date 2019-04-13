Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $42.58. 209,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,099. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.