Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.06 ($80.31).

Shares of GXI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) on Friday, reaching €69.10 ($80.35). The stock had a trading volume of 141,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €80.25 ($93.31).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

