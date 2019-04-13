Gerard J. Michel Sells 15,625 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $275,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vericel stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $815.30 million, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 3.02.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gerard J. Michel Sells 15,625 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/gerard-j-michel-sells-15625-shares-of-vericel-corp-vcel-stock.html.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.