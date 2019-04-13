Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE WAGE opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wageworks Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

