Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of CBIZ worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $117,151.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $387,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock worth $737,163. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

