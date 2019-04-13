Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alexander’s worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.52. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $295.75 and a one year high of $401.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

