Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,468 Shares of Retrophin Inc (RTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, insider William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $53,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $43,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $277,140 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,468 Shares of Retrophin Inc (RTRX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/geode-capital-management-llc-acquires-24468-shares-of-retrophin-inc-rtrx.html.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.