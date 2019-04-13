General Electric (GE) Stake Decreased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 881,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

