General Electric (GE) Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

