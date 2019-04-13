Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.33 ($1.48).

GEMD traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 87.20 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

