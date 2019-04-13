GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.05 ($27.97).

ETR G1A opened at €25.65 ($29.83) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($40.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

