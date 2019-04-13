Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $66,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $123.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock valued at $129,682,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

