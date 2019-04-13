Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,996 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-decreases-holdings-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.