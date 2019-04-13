Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded up GBX 402 ($5.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,712 ($48.50). 252,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($53.05).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 100.80 ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Games Workshop Group will post 17599.9992995025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 113 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,169 ($41.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,580.97 ($4,679.17).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

