G4S (GFS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFS. Barclays raised their target price on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on G4S from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on G4S from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

GFS stock opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Tuesday. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 173.55 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.10 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 43.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

In related news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 77,077 shares of G4S stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £150,300.15 ($196,393.77).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

