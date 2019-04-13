G4S/ADR (GFSZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research cut G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. G4S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

