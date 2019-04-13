FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,728,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

