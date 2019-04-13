Frontline (FRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Frontline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Frontline has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

