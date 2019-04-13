FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $7.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

RAIL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.49. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $87.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

